Wike Has Nothing To Offer Abuja, Says Amaechi’s Ally, Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has faulted the appointment of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as FCT Minister, noting that he has nothing to offer Abuja other than personal vendetta against perceived political adversaries, whose property rights might be withdrawn.

Eze, an ally of the former Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotini Amaechi, in a statement, added that Wike’s appointment may not be unconnected to the rumoured anticipation of a presidential rerun within the presidency.

Eze said: “What many people refused to accept is that the former Rivers Governor whose eight- year term left a humongous legacy of misery, does not fit into the caliber of people needed to help the President meet the expectations and yearnings of Nigerians.

“How do we explain to Nigerians that as Governor, the new FCT Minister wickedly withheld and in fact, pocketed pensioners gratuities for eight years and subjected them to a life of anguish and penury where they perpetually wallow in poverty and deep want.”

He added: “How do we explain to Nigerians that for the eight years he held sway as Governor, Wike could only build 12 overhead bridges with grossly overblown costs which served as avenues through which he looted and is still looting state fund.

“And, the flyovers were built with the FG refunds from Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s projects which he found a way to loot through flyovers.

“The Mile 1 market, Mother and Child Hospital and Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis and Treatment Centers which are the additional three projects he executed as Governor have all been overtaken by grass and dangerous reptiles.

“He reformed the pockets of media organizations to help portray him as having achieved so much whereas to the total neglect of Rivers State owned media outfits, yet, his performance index did not bring him close to the best 20 Governors of his time.

“Health, education and infrastructures in other critical sectors remained in shambles under the Wike regime even though billions were allocated to them annually on the state budgets, which remained shrouded in secrecy despite the loud hue and cry.

Eze added: “The Treasure Base of the Nation’ could not attract any foreign inflow; not one all through his administration which solely depended on federal allocations from Abuja and the IGR shores up during the Amaechi days.”