Wike Has No Plan To Demolish Nat’l Mosque In Abuja – Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has refuted the news report making rounds that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is planning to demolish the National Mosque in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that rumours suggested that Wike had issued an order for the demolition of certain sections of the National Mosque to facilitate the construction of a road project.

Reacting to the development, Ahmad in a post via his X account on Thursday, said the Minister has no such plans and has not given such orders.

Referring to an announcement from the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Ahmad emphasized that the allocated land for the mosque has not been affected, and the construction activities are taking place at a significant distance from the actual mosque building.

New Telegraph has gathered that the road construction project is in the planning stages, and it is not expected to impact the National Mosque, contrary to the speculations circulating in some quarters.

He wrote: “The Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has clarified that @GovWike is not planning to demolish parts of the National Mosque in Abuja for road expansion, as widely circulated.

According to a statement by the Ministry, the mosque’s allocated land remains untouched, and the construction is at a considerable distance from the mosque building. The expansion will not affect the existing structures of the National Mosque.”

