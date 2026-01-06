The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the nomination of 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratix Party (SDP), Magnus Abe as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Wike expressed his appreciation during a “Thank you” visit to Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, describing the appointment as a demonstration of the President’s goodwill towards the people of the state.

He also lauded the nomination of Kenneth Kobani, another indigene of Rivers State, as a non-executive member of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), noting that the appointments reflected the confidence reposed in Rivers professionals.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls that Senator Abe represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly for two terms.

He is a former board member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and currently serves as Chairman of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall.

Kobani, on his part, served as Minister of State for Trade and Investment under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was also Secretary to the Rivers State Government during Wike’s tenure as governor.

Lauding their appointment, the FCT Minister described the nominations as clear evidence of President Tinubu’s genuine affection for Rivers State, saying the state has never enjoyed such level of recognition since its creation.

According to him, the number of appointments given to Rivers indigenes under the current administration is unprecedented.

Wike urged the people of Rivers State to continue to support President Tinubu, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mr. Vincent Nemieoboka, described Wike as a major driver of development in the area.

He thanked the minister for facilitating numerous appointments for sons and daughters of the local government at both the federal and state levels.

Nemieoboka assured the minister of the people’s continued support, pledging that Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area would stand firmly with him in 2027.

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited, Ambassador Mourine Tamuno, an indigene of the area, expressed gratitude to the minister for the opportunities extended to the people.

She assured him that residents of the local government, including women and youths, would continue to support him.