Wike Hails FCT Doctors For Calling Off Strike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has hailed the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) for ending their indefinite strike.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the association announced the suspension of the strike on Friday, September 19, stating that doctors will resume work from 8 a.m. on Monday.

Speaking during the flag-off of the construction of the Northern Parkway from Ring Road II to Ring Road III, Wike thanked the Chief of Staff, the FCT Civil Service Commission Chairman, the Acting Head of Service, and the Special Adviser to the Admin for working painstakingly with the doctors to end the strike.

The FCT Minister also stated that he had approved every demand made by the doctors, adding that there was no need for blackmail, as all parties were working in the interest of the residents and the nation at large.

“First of all, let me thank the resident doctors of the FCT who have seen reasons for them to call off their strike, for the interest of the FCT, and for the interest of the nation.

“That is the way it’s supposed to be, so on behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, let me once more thank you, and thank the Chief of Staff, the Chairman of the Civil Service, and the Acting Head of Service, for painstakingly making sure that you work together and I thank the SA Admin for making sure that this strike is called off. It’s of no good to anybody.

“Before I came here, virtually all their requests, I have signed them. So all we have asked for is to give us ample opportunity to dialogue with you; there is no need to blackmail anybody.

“We are working for the interest of the citizens and residents of Abuja, and the entire Nigeria,” Wike stated.