Wike Hails EU’s Justice System Digitalization Projects, Others

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has hailed the European Union’s initiatives towards the digitalisation of the FCT High Courts and other judicial training projects.

Wike disclosed this on Thursday when he received the EU’s delegation, led by the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Gautier Mignot, on a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The Minister, who said the projects the EU was providing in different sectors of the economy in Abuja have brought succour to the residents, also pledged to support the member countries.

“ ‎Let me thank you for all the support and the interventions you have made in Nigeria, particularly as it relates to the FCT. I’m fully aware of your contribution, not just for the training of the judges of the FCT High Court, but also for the digitalisation of the FCT High Court”.

Earlier in his speech, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Gautier Mignot, said the special projects the Union was undertaking in Abuja were a measure of support for socio-economic enhancement.

Mignot also used the occasion and appealed to the Minister to allocate land to over 40 Nigerian staff members working in various European Union establishments.

“ Another key initiative is the digitalisation of the justice system. The FCT has been selected as a pilot location under a national programme aimed at modernising court processes, as well as integrating the police, correctional services, and the Ministry of Justice.

“ This initiative is being implemented under our flagship Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Chief Judge of the FCT”.

He added, “Your Excellency, I would also like to respectfully raise a matter on behalf of some of our local staff at the EU Delegation. We have a dedicated team of 43 Nigerian staff members who have applied for land allocations within the FCT.

“These individuals are not only diligent professionals but also compliant taxpayers, collectively contributing over ₦500 million in taxes last year.

“ Some of these applications date as far back as 2007. We would be most grateful if their requests could be given due consideration. With your permission, I will submit the list to the appropriate office for follow-up”.