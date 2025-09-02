Wike Group Gives Conditions For PDP Convention

…want Chairman retained in N’Central

The splitter group of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has called on the party to organise an all-inclusive National Convention in November this year.

New Telegraph recalls that the opposition PDP has scheduled its National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16.

But the splitter group, which met in Abuja on Monday night, said PDP stands at a defining crossroads where its ability to reconcile internal disputes, uphold fairness, and respect constitutional processes will determine its future relevance.

The group, which included the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, former governors of Enugu, Abia and Benue States, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu and Samuel Ortom, respectively, as well as factional National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dan Orbih, also warned the party against disenfranchisement of members at the convention, exclusion, or the neglect of valid judicial pronouncements.

It added that a credible National Convention must be anchored on transparency, fairness, and respect for the rule of law, as well as inclusivity.

“We call on the National Working Committee to urgently conduct fresh, transparent, and inclusive congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra States, in line with judgments of the courts,” the group said, adding that a fresh and legitimate South-East zonal congress should be conducted.

The group, however, wants the outcome of the South-South congress held in Calabar, Cross River State, which it organised,to be upheld, and called for immediate conduct of the Ekiti State local government areas congress “in obedience to the subsisting court judgement.”

While accepting the recommendations of the zoning committee on zoning of party offices, the group said that “there should be no form of micro-zoning for peace and stability within the party.

“Consequently, the National Chairman of the party should remain in the North-Central in line with the zoning formula of the 2021 convention.”

It warned that failure to comply with these resolutions and demands would “render any purported national convention invalid, as legitimate members of the party would be disenfranchised.

“The PDP was built on the foundation of inclusivity, fairness, and justice.

“Therefore, to reclaim its pride of place as the leading opposition and the true alternative for Nigerians, the party must now rise above narrow interests and embrace collective responsibility.”

PDP is yet to react to these demands at the time of filing this report.