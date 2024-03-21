Wike Grants N280m Scholarship To Over 130,000 Indigent Students

…Begins rehabilitation of 19 public schools

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the disbursement of the total sum of N280,296,000 as a scholarship to 13,964 fresh and existing indigent students, across all levels of education in the FCT.

This was even as the Minister on Thursday at the School For the Gifted Children, Gwagwalada, also flagged off the rehabilitation of 19 schools across the six Area Councils.

Wike said that while his administration had mobilised for the rehabilitation of these 19 schools, he has included more 20 schools in the just passed 2024 FCT budget.

The Minister said, ” I want to assure you that all the expectations will be met. It is not only access to education. If you give access to education without quality, then you have not given education. While we are providing access, we must also provide quality.

” And quality entails that one, the environment must be conducive, the environment must be something that is habitable, the hostels and where you take care of yourself is very important.

“So be assured that we will give you the best. We are looking into the teachers too, how we are going to provide quality teachers to teach our students”, he said.

Earlier, the Mandate Secretary of the Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayyo, appreciated the Minister approving the sum of N280m as a scholarship for over 130,000 indigent students.

He added that the schools’ rehabilitation initiative was about laying the foundation for the children’s future.

“As we flag off the rehabilitation of several schools across the FCT, this initiative is not just about brick and mortar, it’s about laying the foundation for a brighter future for our children.

