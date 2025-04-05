Wike: Gov’t Won’t Allow Questionable Characters To Run IBB Golf’s Affairs

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said the Federal Government will not allow people of questionable character to manage the affairs of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida International Golf and Country Club (IBBIGCC).

The Minister who made this remark on Friday in Abuja when he inaugurated the new Board of Trustees for IBBIGCC, headed by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem emphasized that the facilities have not been privatized.

Wike noted that the Federal Capital Territory Administration could exercise its legal rights over the facilities in the event of any mismanagement.

He urged the new trustees to work diligently to protect the reputation of the golf course and ensure that credible individuals are elected into key positions.

Wike said, “You must know that we are still the owners of the golf course. It is not privatized. Some of you have heard the view that because the government gave you a C-of-O, it means that the property belongs to you, too.

“The government has set up agencies and given them C-of-O just to protect the property. Just because the government has given you a C-of-O doesn’t mean that it doesn’t belong to the government.

“It took the security agencies a lot of time to go and identify and consult people and look at the names. And we were very happy when the Honourable President of the Court of Appeal’s name was sent to us to be considered by others.

“So for us to have a Board of Trustees led by the President of the Court of Appeal, you know that we are not joking at all. We will do everything we can to give the club the necessary support. I know there are issues here and there, but we know that with your leadership, we will be able to resolve those issues.

“If there are things that you think the administration should do, do not hesitate to let us know. Once you are inaugurated, you have to make sure that there is an EXCO election, and that EXCO election will be conducted by you in order to run the affairs of the golf course.”

In her remarks, Dongban-Mensem acknowledged that the club has faced challenges but assured that the new trustees would work with all stakeholders to find lasting solutions.

She said, “No doubt, issues have cropped up, which were quite worrisome to some of us who have been members of the club for quite some time now.

“It is appropriate that such an edifice in the Federal Capital Territory of our great nation, Nigeria, should not be ignored and allowed to go down the drain.

“The IBB Golf Club is well-situated. It is an international club with great facilities and immense potential. I believe that our predecessors have done very well, and the numerous executive bodies that have managed the club this far have tried their best. I would like to express our appreciation to them.”

