Wike: Gov’t wants credible individuals for IBB Golf

Share

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that the government would not allow people of questionable characters to run the affairs of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida International Golf and Country Club (IBBIGCC), Abuja, noting that the facilities have not been privatised.

Wike who stated this recently in Abuja, when he inaugurated the new Board of Trustees for IBBIGCC, headed by the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, said that the FCT Administration could exercise its legal rights over the facilities, in an event of any mismanagement.

He urged the new trustees to work hard to protect the reputation of the golf course and ensure that credible individuals were elected into various key positions.

“You must know that we are still the owners of the golf course. It is not privatized,” Wike said.

“Some of you have heard the view that because the government gave you C-of-O, it means that the property belongs to you too. Government has set up agencies and given them C-of-O just to protect the property. That the government has given you C-of-O doesn’t mean that it doesn’t belong to the government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

