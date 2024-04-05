Wike Gives Fresh Update On Abuja Rail Line

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has guaranteed that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit Scheme, often referred to as the metro line, will be inaugurated in May this year.

Speaking at an inspection visit of the current maintenance and rehabilitation work on the Abuja metro line on Friday, the FCT Minister gave the assurance, saying the restoration project is around 97% finished.

This was as he promised that it would be one of the projects that President Bola Tinubu would commission in May of this year to commemorate his one-year tenure.

The minister expressed pleasure with the refurbishment and rehabilitation effort after seeing the progress of work at the several stations along the route while travelling by train from the Abuja Metro Station in the Central Business District to the Airport Train Station.

Wike said, “We are almost 97 per cent. All the work is going on to make sure that May is a reality.

“I want to say that as of yesterday, Mr President has approved the schedule for the commissioning of projects for his one year in office. This is a very important project. Those of us who rode on the metro line will see that it’s more convenient to use the metro line than even the vehicles to go to the airport.

“So, I’m really impressed with the contractor, CCECC. They have assured us that all the renovation works will be ready before the commissioning date.

“I believe this will be the first project that Mr President would like to inaugurate because it’s very key to the development of the economy, particularly as the FCT is concerned.

“So, for me, it’s a dream come true and we are happy that after all is said and done, the metro line will be in use for Nigerians come May 2024”.