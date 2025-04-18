Wike Gives Condition To Forgive Fubara

Share

Amid the ongoing feud between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Wike has given a condition for him to forgive his estranged political godson and successor.

Speaking during a media parley on Friday in Abuja, Wike the immediate past Rivers governor, said he would let go of the wrongs Fubara has caused if he genuinely seeks forgiveness.

During the interview, Wike revealed that two governors approached him to resolve the feud between him and Fubara.

Though he didn’t reveal the governors’ names, Wike said he told them he was resolved to make peace with his successor.

“These two governors came to me and I said, ‘look, I am here for peace. What does he want?’ and they said, ‘look, we will do everything.’

“In sincerity, if anybody comes, it must be in sincerity. The best opportunity was when the President intervened.” Wike stated.

The minister also backed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, saying he wanted the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the oil-rich state

However, Wike said the president’s move saved Rivers from implosion, arguing that the decision to appoint a sole administrator following Fubara’s suspension was a step in the right direction.

