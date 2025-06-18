Wike Gets Honorary Doctorate Degree

Share

The University of Port Harcourt ( UniPort) has awarded the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike a honorary doctorate degree.

The institution said that as part of programmes to celebrate its 50th anniversary, it has decided to honour some of its alumnus who have distinguished themselves in rendering quality services to the society.

The Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Owunari Georgewill noted that the Minister is one its alumnus that has contributed to the development of the school, and has also remained consistent in making a meaningful impact in the society.

Georgewill said, “ the act establishing the University empowers it to award honorary doctorate degrees to distinguished Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the growth of the nation.

“ The senate of the University had sat and looked at everything and had decided to award a Political Science Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (DSc Honoris Causa) on his Excellency the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, to mark the 50th anniversary of the University.

“ Wike is also a distinguished alumni of that University, so the senate of the institution is honouring you not only for your service to the nation, but for your service to the University of Port Harcourt.

“ Your footprints are there for everybody to see in the University, we are proud to be associated with you, we are also proud that you added the school”.

Also speaking, the Pro-chancellor and chairman of council of UnIPort, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who presented the letter of award, said the Minister has remained a valuable asset to the school.

Responding, Wike said the University was the place where he was groomed as a political scientist, having bagged his first degree in Political science before venturing into law.

“ UnIPort was where I cut my teeth in public life, the University is where I have my first degree in Political science before coming back for a degree in law.

“ The school is one of the institutions with the best professors in political science, I am proud of the University and I can defend it,” he added.

