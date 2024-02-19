Wike Fumes Over Abandonment Of Abuja’s Technology Village

…vows To Remove Encroachment

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday fumed over the abandonment of the Abuja Technology Village (ATV), with illegal occupants already encroaching on parts of the land.

ATV located along the popular Lugbe Airport Road, was conceived in 2004, by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as a cluster development that will promote rapid economic growth in the science and technology sectors.

The administration, has since provided good network of roads around the large expanse, but left fallow.

Wike who visited the place alongside his counterpart in the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji expressed displeasure that the place was left without any reasonable de to attract investors.

The Minister also disclosed plans to immediately direct the Department of Development Control, to remove all the structures from illegal occupants who have encroached into the land.

He equally directed the ATV management team to as a matter of urgency, think of relocating its office to the site, so as to begin activities that will open the place up for investors.

Also speaking, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji said his Ministry would like to key into the project and make it a model comparable to other technology’s hubs across the globe.

Nnaji also disclosed that developing Science and technology to build Nigeria’s economy, was part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.