Wike: Fubara, Two APC Governors Visited Me For Peace Talk

Share

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, said the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, visited him at his Port Harcourt residence with two other governors.

Wike made the disclosure during a live media chat, confirming Fubara’s visit, adding that the accompanying governors were, unfortunately, governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The FCT Minister also described the experiences of the embattled governor as self-inflicted injury.

Wike noted that he had previously invited Fubara in the presence of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, and former Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, noting, however, that Fubara had failed to heed their advice.

READ ALSO

Addressing the issue of open grazing in the FCT, Wike said he felt a need to thread cautiously, noting that he was doing everything to address the issue.

“Yes, he came. He came with two governors and one other person. Unfortunately, the two governors are APC governors, so I will not pursue them. And he said he wants peace, fine. I want peace.

“Indeed, this is a self-inflicted injury. He does not need it. When this thing started, I called him, Seyi Makinde was there, Ortom was there, Ikpeazu was there, Ugwuanyi was there, we were scouting. We sat him down and said this thing is not good for you. God has given you this thing, why not be humble and not allow people to push you? They are telling you to act like a governor. We know. Nobody is taking it away; you are a governor. But all I am saying is don’t abandon people who have laboured for you day and night.

“The truth is that nobody is happy about it… Governance is not like when you are running a private business; you have to tread carefully, and we are doing everything we can. For example, before I came, there was a place where land was allocated for grazing reserves, about 100 hectares.

“If I tell you the fight we are currently fighting. So many people have encroached, land grabbers have encroached, but it’s a problem that will be sorted out, though we have to tread cautiously.”

Share