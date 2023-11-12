Wike, Fubara Feud: The Fire Next Time

Governor Similaya Fubara of Rivers State and his political godfather, former governor and Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike have just papered the crack between them. Their relationship may have been damaged almost irreparably, Sunday Telegraph reports But for the presidency, it would have snowballed into a major crisis. The two of them have no love lost between them.

A number of persons said it was too early in the day for Fubara to try to undercut his benefactor. This is not without foundation, if the history of godfather and godson relationships is anything to go by. In the current dispensation, it started with former Governors Jim Nwobodo and Chimaroke Nnamani in Enugu State, where the latter ran Nwobodo out of town.

At the end of his eight years tenure, Nnamani was served the same dose by Sullivan Chime, his successor. There was no love lost between former governor Peter Odili of Rivers State and Rotimi Amaechi, who succeeded him. There was no difference between Orji Kalu and Theodore Orji in Abia State, Adams Oshimhole and Godwin Obaseki in Edo State, Sam Egwu and Martin Elechi in Ebonyi.

They were all godfathers, who were sent on exile by their godsons whom they installed in office. Nigeria is replete with the history of godfather and godson relationships turned sour. That has always been the trend. It dates back to the First and Second Republics.

In the First Republic, the split between Chiefs Obafemi Awolowo and Ladoke Akintola, the schism between Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Ozumba Mbadiwe and the Micheal Adekunle Ajasin and Akin Omoboriowo imbroglio, as well as the feud between the late strongman of old Kwara politics, Olusola Saraki and the then Governor, Late Adamu Atta, readily comes to mind.

Those who should know, who confided in the Sunday Telegraph said: “In the fourth Republic, we have Jim Nwobodo and Chimaroke Nnamani as well as Nnamani and Sullivan Chime in Enugu State. In Anambra, there was the case of Andy Uba and Chris Ngige as well.” One of them said: “Even Usman Ododo, if he wins, in spite of the fact that he is behaving like the first son of Yahaya Bello, that does not mean that there won’t be a split between them.

Power has a way of intoxicating those who hold its lever. “There were three issues involved, just as it has been highlighted. The godson and the godfather, the godson trying to build his own fiefdom very early in the day and seen to be hobnobbing with the political enemies of his godfather and the godfather is saying, where were those ones when he was helping him to become governor, and it is them he is now listening to. Of course, there is the Ikwere-Ijaw dichotomy and of course, the division in the House of Assembly.”

Another source said: “It is not over yet. There is the fear that the next time, it will be a major war and then what is obvious is that the governor will be watching his back and Wike, who wants to take political control of Rivers State in spite of the fact that he is in Abuja, wants to remain the godfather of Rivers politics. “It is very early in the day to try to undercut him by hobnobbing with his political opponents and trying to create his own fiefdom.

Unfortunately, there are also two additional dimensions to it. It may snowball into a little bit something ethnic with the Ijaws. “When the Ijaws saw the di- mension of the fight, the governor was now trying to play the ethnic card by soliciting the support of his kinsmen and he was like an Ikwere man ruled for 8 years. Even the one who he succeeded is an Ikwere man. Why is it now that it is the turn of an Ijaw man that heaven is let loose? The Ijaws now felt slighted and did not care to know whether their man was right or wrong.

“Meanwhile in the House of Assembly, there is a division. There has always been an attempt to upstage the speaker and the Majority Leader. The power play just came on when the governor knew that the Leadership was loyal to the former governor, who gave all of them the ticket in the first place. He also played smart by recruiting others to join him. Together, they went to the Government House, where one of them claimed that they had impeached the Speaker.

“Basically, the presidency stepped in and told them in very clear terms that this is not the time to ruffle feathers in their state. They should also remember that there was an election slated for the next door. Most people who would conduct the election must of course, come in through Rivers State, through the Port Harcourt Airport; therefore, they should not allow any hiccup. Two of them were told to find home grown solutions and embrace peace. Hence it was being treated as family affair.”