Wike, Friends’ Fictitious Caretaker C’ttee Contempt Of Court – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the constitution of the National Caretaker Committee announced by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, purportedly for the PDP, is a contempt of court.

The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, disclosed that Justice J.O. Abdulmalik of Abuja High Court, did not only refuse to grant an interim injunction sought by Wike’s agents, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu seeking the nullification and non-recognition of the PDP convention and its outcomes, but cautioned against taking actions that could render the court’s eventual judgement nugatory.

The party stated that by proceeding to announce a fictitious National Caretaker Committee, the group has acted in contempt of the court “and have fundamentally altered the status of the two plaintiffs in that suit.”

PDP described the constitution of the fictitious caretaker committee as drama, which it said, will further deepen the “illegality they have been digging since 2023 in their bid to politically incapacitate the PDP and obstruct its role as the main opposition party in Nigeria.”

Said the party, “The public is already familiar with the comical spectacle that this group has become, with each new action overshadowing the last in sheer ridiculousness.”

It reassured PDP members and Nigerians that the party remains firmly on a path of rebirth, anchored on transparency, equity, honesty, and inclusiveness.

PDP stated that the purported constitution of a so-called National Caretaker Committee by Wike and his friends was designed to coordinate their personal political affairs.

“The activity they claim to have undertaken is one they clearly lack the authority to carry out, even if they were still members of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all organs of our party, particularly the National Executive Committee and the Board of Trustees, remain intact and under the legitimate leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN.

“These organs are led by dignified individuals, who cannot be procured or commodified in the manner that has become the signature modus operandi of this group of former members,” the party stated.