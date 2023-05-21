Wike Flags Off Port Harcourt Cycling Road Championship

Outgoing governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, is expected to flag-off the National Cycling Road Championship which holds in the state capital, Port Harcourt early Sunday. The one day event is expected to feature 150 cyclists from 21 states of the federation who will be jostling for the top prize of N600,000 each in both the Elite men and women categories.

President of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, CFN, Engr. Giadomenico Masari also disclosed that the cycling championship is part of the events lined up for the transition and inauguration of the in- coming government in the state later this month. Meanwhile 101 out of the 150 cyclists registered to participate are male while 49 are female who are divided into four categories namely Elite men (58) and women (12)as well as Junior men(43) and women (37).

Top cyclists in the Elite women category include the national champion, Ese Ukpeseraye from Delta state, Tombrapa Grikpa and Rosemary Marcus, Rivers state as well as Tawakalt Yekeen, Oyo and Mary Samuel also from Delta state In the Elite men category, all eyes will be on Bethel Vitalis, Rivers state, Krotimi Abaka of Bayelsa and Isa Momoh, a National Sports Festival gold medalist from Edo state.