Wike Flags Off Construction of Three Magistrate Courts In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has flagged off the construction of three new magistrate courts in different districts of Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday, Wike said the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to provide a conducive environment for the judiciary. He noted that many judges and magistrates work in poor conditions, stressing the need to improve court facilities and provide decent housing for judicial officers.

“It is embarrassing to see where our judges and magistrates sit, yet we expect them to deliver justice swiftly,” Wike said. “Before the end of President Tinubu’s first term, we will have solved 80% of accommodation challenges facing judicial officers.”

The minister added that some judges currently live as tenants under difficult conditions, sometimes alongside criminals, which compromises their safety.

In his remarks, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, represented by Justice Sylvanus Oriji, commended the initiative, praising President Tinubu for empowering Wike to improve the judiciary’s welfare and infrastructure.