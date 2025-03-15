Wike Fires Fubara, Says No Sign You’ll Succeed As Gov

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday said there is no sign that his successor and Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara will succeed in office.

Wike who spoke with a massive crowd of supporters in Rivers State on Saturday, March 15, accused Fubara of surrounding himself with individuals who do not have the state’s best interests at heart.

The FCT Minister claimed that these same individuals had desperately sought the governorship position but were denied as he mocked Fubara, referencing his recent legal setbacks.

He alluded to the Supreme Court ruling that mandated the governor to present the 2025 budget to the Martin Amaewhule-led 27 lawmakers and to reconduct local government elections in the state.

READ ALSO:

“You (Fubara) surrounded yourself with people who wanted to be governor, whom I said ‘no, these people don’t mean well for Rivers State.’ They are the ones surrounding you, giving you advice. Do you think you will succeed?” Wike said.

“You are already down 2-0, and there’s more to come,” Wike said, suggesting further political challenges for Fubara.

The political tension between Wike and Fubara has escalated in recent months, with the former governor maintaining strong influence over Rivers’ politics despite leaving office.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

