Wike Fighting To Keep PDP Away From Vampires – Group

…Holds prayers for party, Nat’l Secretary Anyanwu

More groups have emerged over the weekend in solidarity and support of the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Anyanwu and also in applauding the laudable selfless sacrifice of the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike, to the growth of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The group fondly described Wike as a straight-forward leader capable of bringing the PDP out from its present quagmire, and maintained that “Wike is not a pretender and cannot be fooled by the desperate undertakers who want to sell the PDP or take it to its early grave.”

This disclosure was made at a family-get-together organized by the PDP Progressives Pillars on Sunday 23rd February, 2025, at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, to seek the face of God and his intervention through prayer for the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

In a release signed by the leader of group, Hon. Samuel Obande, he hailed the demonstrable commitment of the FCT Minister Chief Nyesome Wike to the growth and continual formidable existence of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The group leader also acknowledged the fact that the Minister has done outstandingly well in uniting the Party and bringing together all discordant tunes. Pointing out his steadfastness and consistent unquantifiable financial contributions and his sacrifice in fostering the growth of the party and enhancing trust, team play, inclusivity and in building confidence along all strata of the party.

He believe that all these are eloquent verifiable evidence of his commitment and unambiguous goodwill and clear intentions to see the PDP back on its feet again against the false judgment of gainsayers and enemies of the Party.

Obande wondered why despite all that the FCT Minister is doing for the PDP, some distractor and mischief makers, are still hell bent on not only pulling him down but instigating campaigns of calumny aimed at destabilizing the fragile unity of the PDP. Describing them as vampires who must be kept away from the Party.

He finally cautioned all enemies of the PDP to stay clear and allow Minister Wike continue and complete his good works for the PDP to evolve into the Party to beat in 2027.

