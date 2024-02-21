Wike: FCTA’s Devt Not Only Focusing On Elites 

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday said his administration was not just focusing on the elites in the nation’s capital, but also on the poor masses.

The Minister stated this during the official flag-off of the construction of access roads to Saburi 1 and 2, located in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Wike noted that because of the interest the President has in touching the lives of ordinary people, he has mandated that more access roads be constructed around FCT local communities.

According to him, the construction of additional roads across the six areas councils of the FCT would be inaugurated in the next three months.

“So. it is not only where the elite are living, but also where the poor ones are so that we will be able to reduce the level of insecurity, make economic activities thrive and have our farmers bring in their goods to the market.

” This is the essence of governance when the government responds to the needs of the people.

“Mr President has emphasized that our people in the rural areas must be given attention because that constitutes the larger part of the population”,he added.