Wike Expresses Displeasure Over Subletting Of ICC Contract

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed strong disapproval over the unauthorized subletting of a contract related to the ongoing rehabilitation works at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

During an inspection of the site, Wike was visibly displeased upon learning that the contract for furnishing the facility had been sublet to a company other than Julius Berger Plc, the main contractor for the project.

Describing the development as unacceptable, the Minister immediately summoned the Managing Directors of Julius Berger, Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), and the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) for an explanation regarding the deviation from agreed terms.

“The only problem which we identified this afternoon has to do with the furniture that will be in the conference hall. I was surprised to hear that there is a different contractor for that, which is unacceptable to us,” Wike said.

He emphasized the need for uniform quality across the project and expressed concern over the implications of having multiple contractors handling different aspects of the same facility.

“The job was given to Julius Berger entirely. I cannot have different qualities. We cannot say that the upper floor is furnished by Julius Berger and the lower floor by another company. It is not acceptable to me,” he added.

The Minister warned that anyone found responsible for the irregularity would face sanctions, stating firmly that no individual or agency involved in the infraction would be treated as a “sacred cow.”

Meanwhile, Wike commended the progress of the road construction project in Gishiri, expressing satisfaction with the commitment and pace of the contractors.

“I am happy with what the contractor is doing. From the security reports, even when you come here at night, they are working. I believe, by the grace of God, they are meeting up for the second-year anniversary of Mr. President. Quality job done,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s commitment to enforcing standards and ensuring accountability in all projects under its supervision.

