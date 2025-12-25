Wike Enjoins Christians, Residents To Promote Peace, Unity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has enjoined Christians and residents of Abuja to use the Christmas season to promote peace, unity and harmonious coexistence.

Wike made the call in his Christmas goodwill message, where he said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated the capacity to deliver good governance and unprecedented development across all sectors.

He urged residents to reflect on the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ and to dedicate time to praying for Nigeria and its leaders, noting that peace and unity remain essential to national progress.

According to the minister, the FCT Administration has shown strong commitment to building resilience through the provision of critical infrastructure that promotes economic growth and strengthens social relations among residents.

“I enjoin our Christian residents to use the occasion of Christmas to reflect and to rededicate themselves to the virtues of love, unity and peace, which are the recurring themes of the message of Jesus Christ,” Wike said.

“The season also offers us a unique opportunity to pray for our leaders and, indeed, our country, Nigeria, that we may enjoy peace and progress in the coming years. As we celebrate, it is also pertinent to appreciate the good people of the FCT for their cooperation and support for the administration throughout the year 2025,” he added.

The minister said significant developments have been recorded in the FCT over the past 12 months, describing the achievements as monumental. He listed the renovation of schools, staffing and equipping of hospitals, construction of roads and bridges across all area councils, enhanced security and increased support for the judiciary as some of the major accomplishments.

He described the year as one of remarkable achievements and thanked residents for their cooperation, which he said contributed to the successes recorded by the administration.

Wike also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his unwavering support for the development of the Federal Capital Territory, as well as to partners, stakeholders, management and staff of the FCT Administration and residents of the territory.

He reassured residents that the FCT Administration would remain steadfast in its commitment to providing infrastructure and services that would have the greatest positive impact on the lives of people living in the nation’s capital.