Wike Elevates Kwali Traditional Chief To First-Class Status

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, elevated the traditional ruler of Kwali Area Council to First-Class status.

The Etsu of Kwali, His Royal Highness Luka Ayedo Nizassan, a former staff member of the Correctional Service ascended the throne in May 2024 as a second-class chief.

Wike announced the elevation during his “ thank you” visit to the Council, following the successful conduct of Council polls in which the candidate of ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) emerged as the chairman-elect.

The Minister, who announced that the elevation takes immediate effect, said that the monarch has remained steadfast in supporting President Tinubu’s administration.

He used the occasion to assure residents that all promised road projects are now to be considered “done,” signalling an imminent mobilisation of contractors to the area.

He noted that the administration’s responsiveness is a direct result of the community’s loyalty and the effective advocacy of its local leadership.

“Your outgoing chairman and the chairman-elect are people whom we will always listen to because they have the interests of the people of Kwali at heart.”

“Today, by the grace of God, you have fulfilled the promise you made to Mr President… and we will also fulfil the promise we have made to you”, Wike stated.