Wike Doesn’t Own PDP, NEC Will Take Decisive Action- Bode George

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated on Thursday that the upcoming National Executive Council (NEC) meeting will take decisive action against those working against the party.

The PDP chieftain made the remark during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

This is as he said that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, doesn’t own the PDP, claiming the party is not like the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which, according to him, is owned by one individual.

READ ALSO

The statement comes amid confusion in the PDP regarding its 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Monday, June 30, 2025.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had dismissed claims that the NEC meeting was postponed.

It also denied reports that Senator Samuel Anyanwu had been reinstated as the party’s National Secretary, following a press briefing on Wednesday by the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

However, George denied that Wike was having so much influence in the crisis bedevilling the PDP.

He said: “Nyesom Wike does not own the PDP; he joined the party just like everybody else did. If you think it’s only because of his money that he remains a member of the party, wait until the NEC meeting where decisive actions will be taken on all those who have committed a ‘hara-kiri.’”