Wike Dissolves Cabinet, Urges Ex-Commissioners To Pray For Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has dissolved the executive council of the state at a special cabinet valedictory session in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Thursday, May 25.

The governor urged the commissioners to pray for the incoming administration of governor-elect, Siminalayi Fubara and directed them to hand over government property in their possession to the permanent secretary or the most senior director in their respective ministries.

He commended members of his cabinet for their dedication and commitment to service, noting that without them his administration would not have achieved in the last eight years.

The governor said: “Everybody is saying today that we have done well, no one person did well, everybody did well. The governor alone cannot on his own be in charge of everywhere. The governor needs people who will work for him. All he does is from time to time find out whether things are moving on well or not.

“So, that I have done well, for me, is not about me. Those that are responsible for our state shining today, are all of you who are seated here, who have worked from morning till night. I want to sincerely thank you for your support.

“Be happy to say, yes, I participated when they said Rivers state became one of the leading states in this country; when they said there was infrastructure revolution in the state when they said we stood our ground and challenged the authorities.

“In 2015, when elections were nullified from state Assembly to national assembly, to the governorship, we remained undaunted. There were reruns and reruns, but God was on our side.

“We survived it and we have never chickened out to speak the truth. We have never chickened out to say what we believe in, and we give God the glory. I want to sincerely thank all of you for your contributions.”

“All we need is to pray for the incoming government, support them. Where he finds you necessary to be part of his cabinet, do not disappoint us by saying no.”