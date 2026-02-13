Wike Discovered Me – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has acknowledged the efforts of his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike for politically discovering him.

Fubara made the remarks during the New Telegraph Newspaper 2025 Awards, held at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State, on Friday, 13 February 2026.

In his speech, the governor dedicated the award to Nyesom Wike while appreciating him for discovering him politically.

READ ALSO:

The highlight of the high-profile event was Governor Fubara being crowned as the 2025 Man of the Year.

He received the award on stage alongside his Zamfara State counterpart, Dauda Lawal; the Publisher of the New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu; and the Chairman of the event, Aremu Olusegun Osoba, among others.

A seasoned accountant, technocrat, and consummate politician, Fubara’s decade-long involvement in politics has been marked by staunch democratic values and faith in the power of the people.

The high-profile event drew prominent dignitaries, including the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu; Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; and Chairman of the occasion, Olusegun Osoba; Ambassadorial Designate, Neya Kalu among other distinguished guests.