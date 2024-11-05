Wike Directs Payment Of Compensation To Abuja Indigenous People

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has directed that compensation be paid to the indigenous people of Abuja that were affected by the road construction and other infrastructural development projects of the government.

He said such compensation should also be fast tracked. Wike gave the directives when he inspected the road construction site at Lifecamp District, where farmlands and few houses would be affected.

The Minister, while at another road construction site at Katampe District, also directed the Department of Compensation and Relocation to carry out evaluation of the indigenous people’s homes that would be affected by the road.

