Wike Did Not Contribute To Tinubu Electoral Victory – Group

A socio-cultural group, Afenifere Progressive Youths Movement has stated that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, does not stand in as one of those who contributed to President Bola Tinubu’s electoral success.

The group at a press briefing held in Lagos on Tuesday by its Coordinator, Abe Emmanuel Kolawole, called on the FCT Minister to exercise caution in his public utterances regarding the country’s political situation.

The movement asserted that President Tinubu elected to bring the FCT Minister on board in his administration should not be misconstrued as rewarding him for working towards his electoral success, but rather a form of lifeline given the precarious situation Nyesom Wike found himself after his tenure as governor of Rivers state.

The group said its firm position is that the FCT minister, by all indications, is a liability to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration with the crisis rocking Rivers State and other unpleasant occurrences connected to the FCT minister.

The statement reads in part; “The Afenifere Progressive Youths Movement welcomes you to this press conference to shed light on the assertions by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesome Wike, that he was instrumental in the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This press conference is intended to put issues in proper perspective for all and to caution the FCT Minister on his public utterances with regard to the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The fact remains that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a political warrior and strategist who built bridges across the nooks and crannies of the country. He has remained relevant in the political landscape since leaving office as governor of Lagos state in 2007.

“This brings to mind the numerous efforts of the President and his associates of like minds who worked tirelessly for the President’s electoral victory during the elections that culminated in a resounding victory.

“The Afenifere Progressive Youths Movement is aware of the contributions of various stakeholders. The FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike, does not stand in as one of those who contributed to the President’s electoral success.

“That President Bola Ahmed Tinubu elected to bring the FCT Minister on board, his administration should not be misconstrued as rewarding him for working towards his electoral success, but rather a form of lifeline given the precarious situation Nyesom Wike found himself after his tenure as governor of Rivers state.

“This statement of fact can be easily corroborated by stakeholders in the APC and other support groups that worked tirelessly during the elections to deliver victory to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is, therefore, preposterous for Nyesom Wike to lay claim to a mandate he didn’t contribute to. His public posturing is misguided and an affront to the sensibilities of those who worked tirelessly for the President’s electoral victory.

“If we recall the election victory acceptance speech by the President, where he commended those who worked hard for the victory, the name Nyesom Wike was not mentioned. That is indicative of the fact that the role the FCT Minister claimed he played in the electoral victory of the President remains a figment of his imagination.

“The FCT minister is aware of this much and why he should tread cautiously in his public conduct and his misleading narrative that defeats common sense. This is an affront to the Afenifere Progressive Youths Movement, and we won’t fold our arms anymore and allow someone who was brought into government on pity to rubbish the reputation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our firm position is that the FCT minister, by all indications, is a liability to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration with the crisis rocking Rivers State and other unpleasant occurrences connected to the FCT minister.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a father figure to all and a benevolent leader who has a penchant for carrying all along regardless of political affiliations, which is the case that culminated in the appointment of Nyesom Wike as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Afenifere Progressive Youths Movement views the posturing of the FCT minister as uncharitable in the present circumstances. It is akin to biting the fingers that fed him. This is typical of Nyesom Wike in his political trajectory and must stop.

“The task before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is onerous, and the President and his team of patriotic Nigerians have been working around the clock to address the myriad of challenges in the country.

“The best the FCT Minister can do is to retrace his steps and be circumspect in his public posturing. He should focus on the job and key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President instead of ascribing to himself the President’s political success.

“It is not a hidden secret that the FCT Minister is a liability to the present administration, and it would be common sense if he turned a new leaf and channelled his energies towards serving our indefatigable President for magnanimously saving him from political obscurity.

“The FCT Minister cannot take credit for what he didn’t give. It is tantamount to ingratitude. This is uncharitable and will be resisted by the Afenifere Progressive Youths Movement.

“We wish to use this medium to call on Nigerians to ignore the assertions made by the FCT Minister. His contributions, if any there, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s electoral success are infinitesimal. This is a statement of fact, and we stand by it wholly.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a visionary leader who knows his onions. He has proven this over decades; no single individual can claim his electoral victory. It is an aberration and a joke taken too far.

“It would be in the best interest of the FCT Minister to desist from such enterprise and channel his energies to more productive ventures in service to Nigeria,” the statement added