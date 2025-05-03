Wike Denounces Walkout On First Lady

Share

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has condemned the recent walkout staged by some women groups during an event attended by First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Port Harcourt, describing the action as politically “sponsored.”

Wike, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, apologized to the First Lady and President Bola Tinubu over the incident, which he described as “very disturbing and embarrassing.”

He alleged that the women involved were loyalists of the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and cautioned them against ridiculing the State and sabotaging genuine interventions from the Federal Government.

“It is not enough to be visiting people to plead for peace. Those who genuinely want peace must work and act for it,” Wike stated.

“These are the same people going around pleading for peace, yet they are sponsoring actions that contradict their message.

“How can you claim to want peace while at the same time sponsoring people to insult everyone, including the President and his wife?

“All those shenanigans won’t bring peace, and I believe they know that. They are not sincere in their so-called peace efforts.”

Wike further distanced himself and his supporters from the incident, saying: “As for me and those who subscribe to my leadership, we condemn in totality that shameful display and apologize to our First Lady for the embarrassing conduct of those few women who do not represent the character and ideals of the people of Rivers State.”

