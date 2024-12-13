Wike Defends Demolition Of Properties In FCT

Share

……… We are not afraid of blackmailing

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday, defended the demolitions of properties in the nation’s capital, saying he won’t be swayed by blackmail.

The Minister made this remark while speaking at the distribution of operational vehicles to security agencies at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA) Secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking on the FCT demolition, the former Governor of Rivers State said the structures being demolished by the FCDA pose security risks, and some were built on lands belonging to the government

Wike’s comment came on the same day that the Senate ordered a probe into the demolitions in the FCT, setting up a committee to look into the development.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell Nigerians and residents of Abuja, we are not afraid of blackmailing,”

“In fact, you cannot be in this kind of position and say you cannot be blackmailed particularly as regards this Abuja.

“There are so many land grabbers. Some of us have come to put our feet down.

“Let heaven fall. It is even better than heaven comes down now so that we would not be fasting again to go to heaven,” he stated.

