Wike Declares Support For Abbas, Kalu

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared support for Tajudeen Abbas and Ben- jamin Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respec- tively of the incoming 10th House of Representatives. Wike, who declared his support for the APC’s preferred candidates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Friday, said he would work assiduously to make sure that the duo emerges victorious.

Speaking when the Ab- bas/Kalu Campaign Team visited him under the leadership of the Joint Task-10th Assembly, Wike said all the 13 members-elect from Rivers State, with the exception of one, are with Abbas and Kalu totally. He also said that the 2015 scenario where members that went against their party emerged as leaders of the National Assembly would not repeat itself.

“I want to say here that I am with you fully. You know I do my things in the open. When Chinda told me that you’re coming here, I said there was no need because I am with you fully. All our members are with you, except one, who is do- ing something else. “2015 won’t repeat itself.

Let me tell you, I’ll leave office on Monday, and once I leave, we’ll start the campaign fully. “I urge all of you to support Abbas. Don’t support him in the day and do something else in the night. You should support him fully.” Wike added that the fact that a president or governor indicates interest on whom to work with as the head of the Legislature does not in any way mean total control over the Parliament.