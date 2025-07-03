Wike Declares Peace In Rivers, Says Enemies Of Progress’ Oppose Fubara Truce

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that peace has returned to Rivers State following his reconciliation with the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, adding that those he described as “enemies of progress” are disappointed by the truce.

Speaking during a media chat on Thursday in Abuja, Wike said the political crisis in Rivers had become a source of personal enrichment for some individuals who were exploiting the situation for financial gain.

“Some people turned the crisis into an oil well, drawing funds for their selfish interests. Now that peace has returned, they are angry. These are enemies of progress,” Wike said.

Wike, who governed Rivers State for eight years before becoming FCT Minister, maintained that he had the right to make peace with his successor on his own terms. He emphasized that the reconciliation was a strategic decision aimed at restoring political stability in the state.

“I don’t owe anybody any explanation over my reconciliation with Governor Fubara. What matters is that Rivers State is now peaceful. Let those who were feeding off the crisis find another source,” he stated.

The former governor’s comments come amid growing speculation over the nature of the agreement that ended months of tension and political standoff between him and Fubara. However, Wike made it clear that such details were not open to public debate.

Wike accused unnamed political actors and interest groups of intentionally fanning the flames of conflict in Rivers State in a bid to maintain influence and profit from the unrest.

“When the crisis lingered, many people made it their business model. It was never about Rivers State or good governance it was about money and power,” he added.

The FCT minister reassured the public that the reconciliation would usher in a new phase of unity and development in Rivers State. He urged political stakeholders to prioritize the state’s interests above personal ambition.

“Now is the time to move forward. Rivers people want peace, they want progress. And I can tell you—we are on the right track,” Wike affirmed.