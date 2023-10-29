Wike Cuts Salaries, Allowances Of FCT Workers

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has allegedly reduced the salaries and allowances of workers in the nation’s capital for the month of October.

The Joint Unions Actions Committee (JUAC) disclosed this in a letter dated October 27 by its President Muyideen Oluwakorede and Secretary Enojo Sunday.

Speaking on the development, a few employees of the FCT Administration (FCTA) said the administration significantly decreased their salaries, noting that the budget and personnel cost allocation had been fully utilized.

The letter reads, “This is to inform the entire staff of FCTA FCDA that management met with JUAC earlier this week and has informed JUAC to sensitise all staff of its inability to pay the salary of all FCTA staff in the month of October 2023.

READ ALSO:

“This is due to the fact that the FCTA budget and personnel cost vote has been exhausted because of the payment of the 40% peculiar allowance to the staff of FCTA that started sometime in this year 2023, payment of hazard allowance in some DSAs and so many other allowances not budgeted for.

“In view of the above, JUAC insisted that instead of not paying salary at all in October, management should handle the matter in this manner.

“That the October 2023 salary be paid without the peculiar allowance, which is what the current personnel cost vote can carry.

“That between now and November 2023 they will make transfer funds from other votes to beef up the personnel cost vote to enable management to pay November Salary in full.”

However, some affected workers, while speaking with newsmen, stated that the pay cut had affected their morale.

Attributing the situation to Wike, the workers further stated that the reduction had exacerbated their already dire financial difficulties, particularly with the escalating prices of nearly all goods in the country.

An aggrieved worker said: “The Minister, Wike, could not consider the hardship in the country, talk-less of adding up to the N35,000 agreed upon by the president, but went ahead to cut down the workers’ October salaries, claiming there was no money.

“Most of us are living in perpetual debt, we just pay the debt and at the same time collect foodstuff and other items on credit.

“Life is now biting hard on us as transportation fare has gone up and purchasing power of normal earning dwindle amid biting inflation occasioned by continued fall of Naira at the exchange market, yet these peanuts we getting have again been slashed by the Minister.”