Wike Knocks Fubara Over Letter To Rivers Assembly

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and immediate past Governor of Rivers State on Wednesday criticised his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara for writing a letter to the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that the letter which seeks an audience with the pro-Wike’s lawmakers over the implementation of the verdict of the Supreme Court on the political affairs of the state was dismissed as useless by the FCT Minister.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike expressed his disapproval of Fubara’s approach, saying Rivers Assembly-led by its Speaker, Martins Amaewhule and the lawmakers are not under Fubara’s control and should be treated with respect.

Wike argued that instead of writing a public letter, Fubara should have directly contacted Amaewhule and his team by phone to arrange a meeting.

New Telegraph on Friday, February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court handed a raft of decisions on the political situation in the oil-rich South-South state.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the five-man panel of the court unanimously dismissed the cross-appeal filed by Fubara challenging the validity of the House of Assembly presided over by Martin Amaewhule as the Speaker.

