Following the reinstatement of the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he bears no grudges against him.

Wike, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, revealed that he would not converse with a person he has not forgiven.

This was as he applauded President Bola Tinubu for lifting the emergency rule placed on Rivers, tagging it as a move that provoked equanimity

He said, “I can’t speak with a man I’ve not forgiven; I don’t play like that. I am not a politician who says one thing here and does another thing.

“If I tell you we are quarrelling, then we are quarrelling. If I tell you peace has come, then peace has truly come.

“I must commend Mr President for lifting the emergency rule in Rivers, so many people, so many people became constitutional experts, senior advocates and analysts because of the so-called emergency rule.

“I believe so many of the Rivers people are happy because of what Mr President has done. And what did he do? What was the basis of declaring the state of emergency?”

Wike explained that the decision to declare emergency rule was tied to constitutional issues highlighted by the Supreme Court.

“The basis was that one, the Supreme Court said there was no governance in Rivers because at that time it was only one arm of government that was functioning, being the executive, as if it was functioning.

“The legislature was not in existence. At the local government level, the Supreme Court set aside a purported election that was not in consonance with the law.

“And remember that before now, the Supreme Court said, ‘look, you cannot have a caretaker committee in the local governments because Section 7 of the Constitution, as amended, guarantees the existence of the local government and therefore if there’s no local government, you cannot derive from the Federation Account’,” he added.

According to him, the President interfered due to the severity of the crisis, adding that it was a necessary move to restore peace.

“And the President said so many other things that came to the fact that if we don’t take these actions, then there will be a serious crisis. I want to thank him for taking that bold step; it would have been a different ball game,” Wike added.

“As a politician, for the interest of the state, the President is my boss, he looked at it and said, Yes, you are working with me. ‘ The Governor may have infringed and committed an impeachable offence. We want peace, and the only way we can get peace is by declaring a state of emergency and then seeing how things can stabilise.

“That led to the meetings with my humble self, the governor, the assembly, the National Assembly, and key stakeholders. We all met and agreed we have to move forward, and to the glory of God, as I speak to you, peace returned.”

Citing his restored relationship with Fubara, Wike warned against “natural crisis builders”, who only flourish in places of conflict

“The only thing I can say while watching on TV today is that there are people who are natural crisis builders, who think they can only benefit when there is a crisis,

He continued, “If for us, we don’t want the state of emergency to be lifted, we would have done one or two things, but I said no, for the interest of the state, I was talking with the Governor from time to time and he has assured me we can’t go back now, and the President has stabilized the state. Anything that’s for peace I am for it.”