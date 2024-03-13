Wike Confirms Arrest Of Two Abuja Most Wanted Kidnap Kingpins

…Says Security Improving

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of two most wanted kidnap kingpins, said to be responsible for several kidnapping incidents within and around Abuja.

The Minister who disclosed this immediately after a closed-door session with Senators at the Red Chambers, said there have been appreciable improvements in the security of Abuja, with the arrest of the Kidnap mastermind.

Wike did not give details of his encounter with the lawmakers but said it was an interaction to brief them on the progress recorded by the administration in the curtailment of security threats in FCT.

He said, “Two most wanted kidnappers have been arrested and that’s why you see that the level of kidnapping has reduced”.

While he stated that efforts were being intensified to increase the safety of lives and properties, he also acknowledged that no society can be completely free of crimes.

” We are not saying we have gotten to where we want to be, but we are doing alot and people should acknowledge that what used to be is not what we are seeing now.

” We will continue to do our best to ensure that we provide the best to our people. We cannot give you the assurance that there will be no form of criminality, nobody can do that, as long as we are human”, he added.