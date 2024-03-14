Wike Confirms Arrest of 2 Abuja’s Most Wanted Kidnap Kingpins

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday confirmed the arrest of two most wanted kidnappers said to be responsible for the series of abductions in and around Abuja. He said this after a closed-door session with Senators. However, Wike did not give the details of his encounter with the lawmakers but said it was an interaction to brief them on the progress recorded by the administration in the curtailment of security threats in the FCT.

The minister said: “Two most wanted kidnappers have been arrested and that’s why you see that the level of kidnapping has reduced.” He added: “We are not saying we have gotten to where we want to be, but we are doing a lot and people should acknowledge that what used to be is not what we are seeing now. “We will continue to do our best to ensure that we provide the best to our people.”