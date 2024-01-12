Wike Condemns FCT Metro Station Project

The condition of work at the Abuja Light Rail Project, popularly known as the Abuja Rail Mass Transit Scheme, has been bemoaned by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Wike alongside the senior officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) toured the rail project on Thursday to see how far work has been done on the site.

The Minister said that he visited such locations to personally observe the speed and calibre of work being done on the light rail project in advance of the May 2024 commissioning event.

The sites visited during the tour include Kukwaba II Train station, the Abuja Metro Station in the Central Business District, and the station’s still-under-construction access road.

The minister, however, seemed unsatisfied with what he observed and voiced his displeasure at noticeable security breaches at the Abuja Metro Station.

“From what I have seen, the designs are very poor. Whoever may have approved the designs is unfair to Nigerians.

“I’ve told CCECC that this kind of design is not even acceptable in their own country and if I had known before now, I would not have promised Mr. President that it would be ready. It will be very disastrous for me.

“But frankly speaking, knowing where I’m coming from, having presided over projects like this, I’m not in a happy mood at all.

“You can imagine if I am sitting in the office and then depending on the reports from those who said they are in the field, by the time I come here in May, I will be messed up. But I thank God that I came to see things for myself,” he said.