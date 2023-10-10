Wike Chases Out Scavengers From Abuja Road Corridors

The officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday began the immediate demolition of a scavenger colony to pave the way for the Katampe Districts of Abuja which is along the proposed transitway corridor.

New Telegraph gathered that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike gave the matching order on Tuesday, October 10 in Abuja.

Hours after the Wike’s directive, the operatives and relevant FCT city managers commenced massive clearance of the area.

The operation, which was termed “the mother of all enforcement exercises” since it included the demolition, clearing, and evacuation of enormous cashew farms and shanties, was especially detrimental to scavengers, commonly known as “Baban Bolas,” mechanics, and furniture manufacturers.

Wike had visited the location and had called it an eyesore and claimed that it appeared to be the kind of place where criminals would commit crimes and seek refuge.

TPL Mukhtar Galadima, the coordinator of the FCT City Management Joint Task Team, told reporters that the area that has already been encroached upon includes a proposed dual mode of transport that would run through the city and through practically all of its Districts: a bus and tramway line.

Galadima decried that a large portion of the road network stretch becomes a scavengers’ colony between the Mabushi and Katampe Districts of the Territory.

His words: “Looking at the situation now, due to the security challenges all over the country, this present use of the area is not conducive.

In the masterplan of Abuja, there is the provision of the different hierarchy of road networks, and this part area consists of a proposed dual mode of transportation- the bus and tram line, which transverses the city across almost all the Districts.

It transverses from the entire city- starting from Area 1 through Garki Hospital, Social Development Secretariat, behind the Ministry of Defense down to Durumi.”