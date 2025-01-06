Wike Can’t Survive In Peaceful Environment, Says Odili’s Ex-Commissioner

Share

A former Commissioner for Works and later Water Resources during former Governor Peter Odili’s administrations in Rivers State, David Briggs, has dismissed claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that he revived Odili’s political career.

Instead, Briggs credited Odili with facilitating Wike’s rise in politics. Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Briggs stated that Wike’s second tenure as Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA was made possible by Odili’s intervention.

He said Odili reinstated Wike’s name on the nomination list, paving the way for his continued political advancement.

Briggs, who currently serves as the Chairman, Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, urged the public to disregard Wike’s comments about Odili, describing the FCT Minister as someone who thrives in discord.

“Wike as a person cannot and will not survive where there is peace, and that is the problem we have in Rivers State to – day”, he said.

Briggs also accused Wike of inciting crises to maintain political relevance, citing the recent lull in Rivers State’s political tensions after a court judgement restored federal allocations to the state.

He added: “If you note since after the court judgement concerning the release of federal allocation to the state government, the state had been quiet. “Rivers State was fast enjoying peace and Wike had just created the problems so that he will be the beneficiary.”

Share

Please follow and like us: