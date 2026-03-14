Wike Camp Elects 39 New PDP  Executives In Kano

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike in Kano State, has elected 39 new Executive Officers to run the affairs of the party, under Dr Bello Gambo.

The election, which was done under a consensus arrangement, was oversee by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and conducted by a National Election Executive Committee.

Speaking while presenting the new Chairman and his 38 members, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Dr Aminu Abdullahi Taura, a former Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, said that the conduct was done after the dissolutions of the former caretaker committees.

“We have the mandate of the National Central working committee NWC of our great Party to conduct the Consensus arrangement of selecting new leaders of the Party from the 848 Wards and 44 Local Governments plus the State office and we have concluded everything peaceful without rancour”.

The National Youths Leader of the Party, Ambassador Bello Ibrahim Aboki, said that the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki factions have agreed to cement relationships of the party for its well-being, and here in Kano State we are making frantic efforts to get Shekarau and Aminu Wali joint the new leadership”.

He said PDP would never die, it is the party that Nigerians are aware of, and it is a party that had never change it’s names or logo, he said that is why a true patriotic member don’t have the idea of decamping out of the party, “Because he knew that our challenges is surmountable”.

Ambassador Bello noted that the likes of Former Governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Aminu Wali and others are yet to make their minds to Joint them, “but I can tell you that hundreds of their supporters are trooping to us on daily basis”.

He said today in Kano they have Muhammad Sani Abacha as their leader, adding that he has been supporting members of the party in different ways.

The new Chairman, Bello Gambo, promised to carry everybody on board, saying that the what the party needs right away is reconciliation and building of a new viable front they would help takes over power comes 2027.