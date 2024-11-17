Wike Building Houses For Judges Is Mockery Of Judiciary – Group

Share

A group, the Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, has described the move by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, to build houses for judges in Abuja, when he has cases in court as a mockery of justice.

Recall that the FCT Minister had declared that he is building quarters for judges in Abuja because they live among criminals.

The group called on Wike to name the criminals that live among the judges and wondered why he would target the building of residential homes for judges in Abuja when he has cases in courts.

The President General, of ITSGL, Chizy Enyi Esq, who spoke in Port Harcourt, noted that Wike’s resolve to build houses for judges is not in the interest of justice and the rule of law, claiming that it is aimed at influencing courts’ decisions on his cases.

He called on the Federal Government to caution Wike on his actions, alleging that the minister has not protected those who have helped his political career.

Enyi said: “We condemn the recent Wike’s media chat wherein, he publicly admitted that he is building houses for judges because they don’t have houses and they live among criminals.

“It is very unfortunate that Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu have turned deaf ears and claps for Wike, while he rubbishes our dear country and the entire judiciary for making mockery of our supposed unbiased umpire like the judges in our Judiciary because he wants them to favour him the way it was alleged. He was favoured while he was governor of Rivers State, and the Rivers State Judiciary was christened “Wike’s Supermarket”.

“We condemned in its entirety, Wike’s statement that judges don’t have houses and they live among criminals and we demand as follows;

“Wike should tell us which judge he knows who does not live in his house or a serene environment. The judges who live among criminals.

“Why the much talk about the welfare of judges at the same time he is accused of getting favourable judgments from the same judges he is proposing giving houses because of his antics in influencing judges with houses and car gifts which is against the rules of professional conduct.

“Wike should mention the judge(s) in Rivers State judiciary that has given any order against him after giving the judge(s) house(s) as he claims.”

He added: “Can Wike explain why all matters involving his supporters were filed in Abuja Division of Federal High Court against the Rivers State Government.

“It is becoming crystal clear that since President Tinubu knows that Wike believes in the rule of might he can use it against anyone in as much as it is not affecting him (Tinubu) directly.

“We are comfortable that Nigerians are beginning to wake up from their slumbers, which has stirred up much condemnation of Wike’s stock in trade, using the powers of the presidency to influence the judiciary to have his ways as usual.”

