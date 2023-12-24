Wike Breaks Silence, Says I Didn’t Invite Tinubu To Intervene In Rivers Crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he did not invite President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Wike stated this on Sunday while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving ceremony for the immediate past Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, George Kelly Alabo, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The former Governor of Rivers State said it was the residents of the state and Nigerians who called on the President to interfere and intervene in the political impasse.

Wike stated that now that the president has intervened in the crisis, some Nigerians are criticising his decision and saying that he does not have the same constitutional power to intervene in the issue.

New Telegraph had reported that the political deadlock between Wike and Fubara saw the crisis of the State House of Assembly and the splitting of lawmakers in the House with 27 of them decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The feud also saw the emergence of parallel sittings, an impeachment plot against the governor, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.

Following calls by some Nigerians, President Tinubu recently met with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Wike and some political stakeholders in the State House to resolve the political tension in the South-South state.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted for three hours, a truce was reached and resolutions were made to resolve the political crisis in the state.