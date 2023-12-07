Wike Breaks Silence, Says Hired Political Protesters Can’t Distract Me

…Flags off Second phase of FCT Roads Resurfacing

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said he cannot be distracted by critics and politicians who are hiring people to protest against him on the streets of Abuja.

He said this during the official flag-off of the second phase of resurfacing and remedial works on some roads within the highbrow Asokoro district.

Wike said his critics have refused to see the good works that President Tinubu mandated him to do, and are bent on distracting him.

The Minister noted that the administration of Tinubu has good plans for Nigerians, but hard decisions must be taken to actualize them through the ” Renewed Hope Agenda “.

According to him, Tinubu has given him a marching order to make Abuja a city that Nigerians will be proud of.

He added that hard decisions were taken to return FCT back to project sites, hence the resurfacing of the roads across different districts.

He said, ” President Bola Tinubu has given back hope to Nigerians and the residents of FCT. When were sworn in Tinubu gave a marching order to the Minister of State and myself, to do everything humanly possible to bring back FCT to what a city should be.

” I don’t have the time to see people who were protesting against me, I am busy and don’t want to be distracted. I want to be focused and deliver on the mandate given to us by Mr. President.

” You must be strong and courageous to make decisions, and we have made decisions to make our people happy. This administration has taken a decision to make sure we work for the people as the President has mandated.

” When you bring policies that will bring change, few people who benefit will kick against the change, but when you are focused, they will come back to align.

” We must take decisions, no matter how hard they are, what is important is that at the end of the day, the people should benefit from it”, he added.