Wike Blows Hot, Says I Dare Anyone To Suspend Me From PDP

The newly-appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dared his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to take action against him by suspending him or using other disciplinary sanctions.

Wike claimed that he has yet to come across a party leader who has the power to suspend or remove him from the opposition PDP.

Speaking in an exclusive interview aired on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, however, opined that he is working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration and not the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to him, contrary to people’s opinion he is working for President Tinubu and not the APC.

“I am not working for APC. I am working for Tinubu who has trust in me to help him deliver the renewed hope agenda,” he said

He, however, made fun of the PDP leadership, claiming that the person attempting to have him suspended was unable to elect a governor, three senators, or any assembly members in his state, despite having given the PDP control of the governorship, the State Assembly, and the National Assembly in Rivers State.

READ ALSO:

He also made

He said: “How can anybody talk about expelling me? A state that provided the Governor? A State that brought three Senators? A State that produced 32 Assembly members? A State that had 11 out of 13 House of Reps.

“The person that wants to suspend me is the one that couldn’t produce a Governor or three Senators or Assembly. I’ve not seen the person that will stop me in PDP. Nobody will do it.

“Who will discipline me? I should call for discipline for those who violated the party’s constitution on rotation. I want to dare anyone who will say I should be suspended. I’m a man of character.

Wike stated that he sought approval from the PDP before accepting Tinubu’s ministerial post, and he added that he served the interests of justice, equity, and fairness.

“I wrote to my party about my nomination, and they said I should accept it. Forget about their rantings, they all regret their actions, which led the party to what it is today. I worked in favour of justice, equity and fairness,” he said.