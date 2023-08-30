Wike Blows Hot, Says I Dare Anyone To Suspend From PDP

The newly-appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dared his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to take action against him by suspending him or using other disciplinary sanctions.

Wike claimed that he has yet to come across a party leader who has the power to suspend or remove him from the opposition PDP.

Speaking in an exclusive interview aired on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, however, opined that he is working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration and not the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

He said, “The person who will suspend me is when I couldn’t produce a governor, three senators, Assembly members. I have not seen that person. Nobody will do it”

READ ALSO:

According to him, contrary to people’s opinion he is working for President Tinubu and not the APC.

“I am not working for APC. I am working for Tinubu who has trust in me to help him deliver the renewed hope agenda,” he said.

Details later…