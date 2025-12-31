Wike Blows Hot, Says Fubara Fails To Adhere To Agreement

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, alleged that Governor Siminalayi Fubara failed to adhere to a truce brokered by President Bola Tinubu to resolve the political crisis in the state.

Wike, a two-term Governor of the state, spoke at a thank-you visit to the people of Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he said he would soon reveal the details of the deal reached before the President.

New Telegraph recalls that the agreement was reached at a closed-door meeting convened by President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja in June 2025, involving Wike and Fubara, as part of efforts to resolve the prolonged power struggle that plunged Rivers into a political crisis/

The development also led to a state of emergency and the suspension of the governor and members of the State House of Assembly.

To this end, both leaders later agreed to work together for peace, but neither revealed the terms of the agreement.

However, Wike claimed on Wednesday that the governor had reneged on what was agreed upon.

“After agreeing on something, you renege. And you think you are a smart politician? You are clever by half.

“Very soon, we will let Rivers people know what we agreed before Mr President. This agreement was not done anywhere; before Mr President. If you can renege on what we agreed before, Mr President, then who are we?” he asked.

Wike also renewed his earlier warning about the political future of the governor, insisting that his supporters were prepared to “correct the mistake” of the 2023 election.

“We are battle-ready. We were the original ‘mandate’ people. Don’t deal with people who cannot keep to agreements. And they tell you it’s politics, that politics will not work here again.

“If they like, let them keep all the money, whether they have N600bn or not. We have defeated people with money before. We will still defeat people with money. What matters is the people, it’s not money,” the minister said.

Wike also thanked the people of Tai for their support for Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, saying their loyalty had translated into appointments, infrastructure development and the siting of the Federal University of Environment in the area.