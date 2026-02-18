Wike Blasts Opposition Over E-Transmission Protests

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday accused opposition politicians of sponsoring the protests against the Senate’s initial rejection of electronic transmission of election results.

He also accused former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi of bringing his medical doctor son to the venue for the protests he described as “ stage performance”.

The minister made the claims while delivering a Distinguished Personality Lecture at the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Abuja. He said the outing of the angry politicians was not because they cared for the people, but for the purpose of whipping up public sentiments against the present Administration.

The former governor said: “He said he came with his son, who is a medical doctor, to treat anyone who might be injured. “But where was the ambulance? Where was the medical equipment? You cannot treat people with empty hands. “The move was a blatant attempt to manipulate public emotion.”

He said the sudden advocacy for electronic transmission by Amaechi and other opposition leaders is a classic case of political opportunism.