Wike Blasts Council Chairman For Betrayal, ‘Fake’ Support For Tinubu

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday criticized the outgoing chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for what he described as betrayal during the recently concluded Area Council elections and for claiming ‘fake’ support for President Bola Tinubu.

Wike said the outgoing chairman, who had completed two tenures but failed to produce a successor on the PDP platform, had pledged to support the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Samuel Shekwolo, but disappeared a week before the election.

The Minister disclosed that he held multiple meetings with Sabo and other stakeholders who had committed to supporting the President’s agenda but later reneged on their promises.

He urged the outgoing chairman to be true to his commitments and not be double-tongued.

“The outgoing chairman said irrespective of party affiliation that we are together. But let me tell you, stand by your words. Hold on to what you say,” Wike said.

“We had meetings more than 10 times, even at midnight. We all agreed, but within a week of the election, the chairman disappeared. It’s not good. He said by 2027 they would vote for President Tinubu. I hope he will not run away one week before the election. Whether he runs or not, we know how to engage the people of Kuje, and they will listen to us.”

The Minister also charged the chairman-elect, Samuel Shekwolo, and the councillors to remain accessible to the people and ensure good governance in their communities.

“Samuel, let me tell you, only when you enter office will we see humility. When a person has not experienced power or money, you cannot determine if they will be humble. Power and money are serious factors that can change a person instantly,” Wike said.

“I pray and believe you will not abandon your people. Do your best. Don’t be a chairman who is absent from the people. Remain accessible, as you were during the campaign. Now that you have the mandate, don’t become distant from your constituents.”